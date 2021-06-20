Motorcyclist critically injured in Cedar City crash

Scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City, Utah, June 20, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle rider was severely injured in a collision in Cedar City on Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Cross Hollow Road, just north of the Walmart parking lot (see map). It involved a black Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle and a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo said the motorcycle had been heading east on Cross Hollow and the minivan driver was preparing to turn left into the Walmart parking lot.

Responders arrived to find the motorcyclist and his bike some distance from the point of impact, Bonzo said, adding that the bike appears to have been traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash.

“From the several witnesses we’ve talked to, we do believe that speed was involved,” he said, adding that the investigation into the cause of the crash remains active and ongoing.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries that were considered to be critical and life-threatening, Bonzo said, adding that the man was first transported by ground ambulance to Cedar City Hospital, where he was to be flown by helicopter to a larger facility.

“Life Flight just went over,” Bonzo told Cedar City News at the scene. “They’re going to pick him up at the hospital.”

The rider’s helmet ended up an estimated 150 feet or more from the point of impact. It was not immediately clear if he had been wearing the helmet at the time of the crash, or if it had merely been attached to some part of the bike.

Neither of the two men who were in the minivan reported any injuries.

“They’re a bit shook up right now, but they’re fine,” Bonzo said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers also responded and assisted in taking measurements and photographs for documentation and accident reconstruction.

In addition to Cedar City Police and Utah Highway Patrol, other responders included personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and the Cedar City Fire Department.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than an hour while the incident was investigated and the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

