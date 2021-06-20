Best of Southern Utah winner Always Best Care provides thoughtful, dignified in-home help to seniors; now hiring CNAs and caregivers

Stock image | Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Aging is a natural part of life, and the guidance of a caregiver can help seniors grow old with dignity and independence.

Providing compassionate in-home assistance to moms and dads is a personal mission for Henry Lee, the owner and administrator of Always Best Care of Southern Utah. Lee and his team know their clients are somebody’s beloved family members.

“We view this as a way of giving back to our parents, who took care of us growing up and loved us unconditionally all our lives,” he said. “It’s important as they get older to give them the care they deserve.”

Always Best Care offers companionship care and nonmedical assistance to seniors in the comfort of their own homes. Lee said that clients’ physical and mental abilities vary significantly, but the goal is always to empower them to do as many daily activities on their own as they can.

Always Best Care provides services in a three-tiered approach. The first level offers light housekeeping, laundry, transportation, meal preparation and other general help around the house. The next level includes physical care such as bathing, grooming, dressing, help with exercise and facilitating special diet needs. The third and most intensive level provides nonskilled hospice care and assistance for individuals who are incontinent, bedridden or confined to a wheelchair.

Care also includes a free service called “Always in Touch.” On days when clients don’t see their caregiver, they instead receive a checkup phone call from a staff member to help anticipate their needs during their next visit. And when clients are no longer able to remain at home, Always Best Care facilitates assisted living placement at no cost.

Always Best Care’s goal is to continually grow while providing the best service to all of Southern Utah. They currently serve clients as far away as Beaver County. When they opened during the peak of the pandemic last summer, Lee said they didn’t know what was ahead of them, but they were determined to keep pushing forward.

He said being recognized as the gold standard of home/senior care in the Best of Southern Utah shows that Always Best Care is trusted by clients and their loved ones, as well as the caregivers, who are an extension of their brand. This level of trust is everything in the business of providing in-home care.

In order for some seniors to return home after a hospital stay and/or rehabilitative care, they need both skilled care and nonmedical assistance. Through a new partnership with the St. George branch of Encompass Health – a skilled nursing, home health and hospice care provider – Always Best Care is now equipped to meet virtually any client need. They simplify the process of arranging in-home services, Lee said, adding that being able to stay at home provides clients with a feeling of independence as well as safety amid the lingering threat of COVID-19.

“They want nothing more than to go home,” he said. “We’re able to bring that peace of mind and comfort to them and their loved ones.”

When Always Best Care receives a phone call from a senior’s children or grandchildren requesting care, it can be a stressful and overwhelming time for the family. Lee said their caregivers are sometimes the client’s only local support system.

The care process begins with an in-home assessment. After assembling a care plan and schedule, the client will be assigned the caregiver that best matches their personality and needs. Lee said clients typically receive their first care visit within a few days of the initial phone call.

The Always Best Care team is willing to work around clients’ financial limitations and strives to make the process as flexible as possible. They accept Medicaid and long-term care insurance plans.

Along with intensive training and continued online learning, caregivers undergo background checks, drug screening and are educated in CPR and COVID-19 safety guidelines. Lee said Always Best Care is committed to recruiting and retaining top-quality staff by offering competitive wages and quick access to pay – within 48 hours if desired.

“We want to make our caregivers as happy as they make our clients,” he said.

Always Best Care is currently hiring experienced CNAs and in-home caregivers. Visit their website to find out more about career opportunities.

Always Best Care Senior Services has over 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They have been around since 1996, serving hundreds of thousands of clients and continually exceeding care expectations. Lee said, “We want to provide our clients with the best care as though they are our relatives; it’s a privilege for us to give back to our community.”

Care consultations are always free and can be scheduled anytime online or by calling 435-216-7080.

Resources

Always Best Care of Southern Utah | Address: 1079 E. Riverside Drive #202, St. George | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 to 5 p.m. (24/7 call center) | Telephone: 435-216-7080 | Email: [email protected] | Website .

