Renewable Innovations appoints Stephen W. Wade to company’s board of directors

Stephen Wade Auto Group owner Stephen Wade in his office.

ST. GEORGE — Renewable Innovations announced Tuesday the appointment of Stephen W. Wade to the company’s board of directors.

“With the rapid growth in the EV market, Renewable Innovations is accelerating its efforts to deliver hydrogen-powered EV fast charge stations to provide grid-free, scalable power,” Robert L. Mount, president and CEO of Renewable Innovations, said in a press release issued by the company.

“Stephen’s decades of experience in the automotive and expanding EV market will help focus and align our efforts as the industry shifts to renewable energy sources.”

Starting with his first dealership in 1973, Wade has now built a considerable career in the automotive industry with more than 20 automobile franchises in Utah and California, the news release states. Wade has also served as a past chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association and served as a board member from 2002 to 2014 and is now a lifetime member.

In addition, Wade received the Outstanding Businessman Award from the St. George Chamber of Commerce. He also has served as chairman of the board of trustees for Dixie State University, where he was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities.

His numerous civic activities include service with the American Cancer Society and Utah’s Federation for Drug Free Youth. He also served as an Alumni board member for the University of Utah and currently serves as a trustee for the Dixie Applied Technology College for which he has been an active supporter since its inception.

In addition to being a member of the Renewable Innovations board, Wade is also making an investment in the Company’s Seed Round, the news release says.

Renewable Innovations was founded in 2019 to focus on leveraging hydrogen fuel cells technology, products and services to usher in and lead the Renewable Revolution.

