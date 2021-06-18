UPDATED: Enterprise residents under evacuation orders as massive wildfire spreads in northwest Washington County

The fire is currently estimated at 5000 acres and burning south from the origination of the fire. One structure has been lost, and current evacuation orders are in place from 2000 S. Old Modena Road east to 2400 West and south to Enterprise.

“Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement agencies are on the scene. We are asking the public to remain out of the area,” the statement adds.

No injuries have been reported.

Enterprise Mayor Brandon Humphries told Cedar City News just after 7 p.m. that they have evacuated approximately 50 homes in the area.

Updated 7:15 p.m., Information about the number of homes evacuated was added.

