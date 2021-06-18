UPDATED: Enterprise residents under evacuation orders as massive wildfire spreads in northwest Washington County

Written by Jeff Richards
June 18, 2021
A fire ignited by lightning in Beryl has grown to 5000 acres and has caused area evacuations, Beryl, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A fire that started Friday afternoon in Beryl has consumed one structure and caused the evacuation of residences in the area.

According to information posted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:20 pm, a fire started near 2000 S. Old Modena Road in Beryl. The fire appears to have started from a lightning strike near the area, the statement says.

The fire is currently estimated at 5000 acres and burning south from the origination of the fire. One structure has been lost, and current evacuation orders are in place from 2000 S. Old Modena Road east to 2400 West and south to Enterprise.

“Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement agencies are on the scene. We are asking the public to remain out of the area,” the statement adds.

No injuries have been reported.

Enterprise Mayor Brandon Humphries told Cedar City News just after 7 p.m. that they have evacuated approximately 50 homes in the area.

Updated 7:15 p.m., Information about the number of homes evacuated was added.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

