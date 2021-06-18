Driver’s last-minute decision causes collision in St. George, police say

ST. GEORGE — A U.S. Postal Service mail delivery truck was involved in a traffic collision late Friday morning at the intersection of River Road and Horseman Park Drive, which impacted the flow of traffic for some 40 minutes while the scene was cleared.

St. George Police and St. George Fire Department personnel arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m.

St. George Police Officer Anthony Kearney told St. George News that a white Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling in the right-hand turning lane on River Road, preparing to make a right turn onto Horseman Park Drive; at which point, the driver of the Toyota then decided he wanted to go straight ahead instead, Kearney said.

The Toyota entered the intersection just as the Postal Service truck was making a left turn onto Horseman Park Drive, which is when the two vehicles collided Kearney said.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries were reported, Kearney said.

Traffic flow was slowed but not stopped during the incident. The vehicles were towed away, and the intersection cleared in about 40 minutes.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.