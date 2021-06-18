Driver’s last-minute decision causes collision in St. George, police say

Written by E. George Goold
June 18, 2021

ST. GEORGE — A U.S. Postal Service mail delivery truck was involved in a traffic collision late Friday morning at the intersection of River Road and Horseman Park Drive, which impacted the flow of traffic for some 40 minutes while the scene was cleared.

A Postal Service truck and a Toyota passenger vehicle collided in the intersection of River Road and Horseman Park Drive, St. George, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

St. George Police and St. George Fire Department personnel arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m. 

St. George Police Officer Anthony Kearney told St. George News that a white Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling in the right-hand turning lane on River Road, preparing to make a right turn onto Horseman Park Drive; at which point, the driver of the Toyota  then decided he wanted to go straight ahead instead, Kearney said.

The Toyota entered the intersection just as the Postal Service truck was making a left turn onto Horseman Park Drive, which is when the two vehicles collided Kearney said.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries were reported, Kearney said.

Traffic flow was slowed but not stopped during the incident. The vehicles were towed away, and the intersection cleared in about 40 minutes.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings. 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eric George Goold came to St. George News from southwestern Colorado, where he was a radio news reporter. He has been a journalist for over 20 years in five different states. He graduated with a master's degree in English from Kansas State University and writes nonfiction as well. Goold has been published in Sunstone Magazine and has done multiple public readings about local history. When he has free time, he enjoys chess, movies and dogs.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!