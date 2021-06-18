March 8, 1963 – June 13, 2021

Cindy Jean McCracken-Williamson born in Mt. Holly on March 8, 1963 has passed away. She died at the age of 58 on June 13, 2021 in St. George, Utah. Her parents were Acie Walter McCracken and Helen Jean Emmons. She married her husband Michael Charles Williamson in Pemberton Township on Feb. 16, 1985.



Cindy was raised in Browns Mills where she went to school through the Pemberton Township School District. She took a few courses after high school to help excel her in her career in the tax profession. Her hobbies included but were not limited to going to the beach, gardening, playing bingo, going for nature walks, visiting Atlantic City and shopping.

Her interests weighed heavily around being with her family. Later on in life, after having her two daughters, she became a member of the Catholic faith but was open-minded about spirituality. Cindy spent the majority of her life in Browns Mills, New Jersey. She spent a few years living on McGuire Air Force Base housing and towards the end of her life, Cindy moved out to St. George, Utah, in October of 2019.

Cindy is survived by her husband Michael Williamson; her two daughters, Veronica and Chelsea Williamson; and her sweet little granddaughter, Arcadia Williamson. Her siblings are Debe Martinez, Jason McCracken, and Shannon McCracken. She was preceded in death by her father Acie McCracken.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southgate Assisted Living Facility and Suntree Home Healthcare and Hospice services of St. George, Utah, for their excellent and tender care for Cindy for the past year and a half. The family would also like to thank Chris Beckstead of NuMotion, a mobility servicing agency of St. George. Cindy also used the nutritional services provided by Sean Inselberg of Nutritional Wellness Center, located in Palmyra, New Jersey.

Cindy’s family held a simple viewing to thank the healthcare providers that tended to Cindy with great care on June 15. The family has made arrangements for a funeral mass and burial later in the year. A notification will be put in the local newspaper to determine the time, date and location as the time gets closer.