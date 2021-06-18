Washington City Police seek information on ATV rider who allegedly fled from officer

Composite image with background stock photo and overlay of Washington City Police vehicle taken in Washington City, Utah, May 11, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington City officers are seeking the identity of a rider who allegedly fled from police on Sunday following a report that an unknown person was driving an all-terrain vehicle in circles and damaging the field at Horizon Elementary School hours earlier.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News that on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a report of a rider who was “doing donuts” across the grass field located at the elementary school off Washington Dam Road.

The suspect was described as a female approximately 15-20 years of age with black hair riding what is believed to be a red Honda Rancher-type ATV, according to information posted on the department’s social media site.

Following the call, officers circulated the area in search of the rider but were unable to locate anyone matching that description until hours later, when an officer, on an unrelated call, encountered a red ATV matching the description heading down the street without the headlights on. When the officer attempted to stop the ATV, Williams said, the rider yelled something and sped off before she was identified by police.

Williams also said the only photos available were pixilated and blurry, which are also included in this report.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the rider is asked to call the Washington City Police Department Investigations Division at 435-986-1515.

