Crash with ‘significant injuries’ on Bluff Street causes road closure

Traffic is backed up after a significant crash occurred in the area of 1100 North Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A significant crash in the area of 1100 N. Bluff Street has caused Diagonal Street to be closed Friday late afternoon.

Tiffany Mitchell, public information officer for the St. George Police, said in a press statement that following a “significant crash” that occurred around 4:45 p.m., they have dispatched accident reconstruction to the scene.

“So the road is going to be closed for a significant amount of time,” Mitchell said in the statement.

Northbound traffic is stopped at sunset and will be for an extended amount of time, she said. One southbound lane on Bluff Street in that area is open. She said they are asking everyone to use Snow Canyon Parkway and Sunset to navigate that part of town until the scene is clear.

Mitchell said the collision has “significant injuries,” but that’s all she could report at that time.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.