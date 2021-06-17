Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony to include live music, fireworks and more

2019 file photo of Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Summer Games, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The 36th annual Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games will commence with the Opening Ceremony on Friday in the Eccles Coliseum at Southern Utah University.

Headlined by The Spazmatics and The Boogie Knights, the Opening Ceremony includes the athlete’s parade, lighting of the torch, family-friendly activities and fireworks.

“We are so excited to once again welcome everyone to the Opening Ceremony and Utah Summer Games,” said Pace Clarke, executive director of the Utah Summer Games, said in a press release. “Canceled due to COVID, the tradition of the games was greatly missed last year in the Cedar City community. We look forward to four fun-filled weeks of collaboration, competition and celebrating the participating athletes.”

The Open Ceremony will feature the parade of athletes, lighting of the cauldron, an SUU Aviation flyover as well as amazing stunts performed by Flippenout Extreme Trampoline. The Boogie Knights, known as the greatest disco revival show in the world, will headline the event. The Opening Ceremony is open to all and will run from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Also on Friday, the Utah Summer Games Summer Block Party will be held at Southern Utah University, 800 West 200 South, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The Block Party will include food trucks, face painting, music, games and entertainment for those of all ages.

With more than 40 sporting events, the Utah Summer Games is one of the premier sporting events in Utah and attracts athletes of all ages and skill levels. The competition celebrates excellence in the human spirit and healthy lifestyles through extraordinary sporting events and competition. Since 1986, this event has been conducted at SUU with an average total of 9,600 participants, 50 thousand spectators and 1,000 volunteers in attendance each year.

The recent executive order regarding the fireworks ban on state property doesn’t apply to professionally produced shows, the press release stated. Utah Summer Games, along with SUU, are taking several precautionary measures to ensure a safe firework display during the current drought conditions. The Utah State Fire Marshal, as well as city and local officials, have approved the show and, as with any fireworks show, the Cedar City Fire Department will be on location.

“We are monitoring COVID-19 updates and will follow all state and local procedures,” officials stated.

Find more information about the Utah Summer games along with scheduling details here.

