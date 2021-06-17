Molly Ann Ballard Erickson 

Feb. 20, 1972 – June 12, 2021

Molly was born in St. George, Utah, on Feb. 20, 1972 to Brad and Sue Ann Ballard (Shurtz). She passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Molly grew up in Hurricane, Utah, with her sisters, Katie and Marci and brother Kody. She attended school in Hurricane and Richfield and completed her high school education at Millcreek High School in Washington City where she was student of the month.

At a very young age, Molly tragically lost her mother. This was heartbreaking for the entire family and even though she was very young Molly was always there and loved and supported her father and younger siblings any way that she could. The support she gave will forever be cherished by her family.

In 1988, Molly married Thomas Wilson. She had two boys, Randy and Kenen, and a daughter, Kylee Sue. She sadly lost her daughter due to heart complications just five short days after her birth. She and Tom later separated but remained great friends throughout her life. In 1997, she married Darrell Erickson who she loved very much and spent 11 years with. In 2009, Molly decided to move to Wyoming to be closer to her boys and grandchildren. Molly was a very loving mother, and she was very proud of her two boys and their accomplishments.

In 2017, Molly moved to Oklahoma on her own where she started a new home and life for herself. She lived in Oklahoma for four years but grew tired of the cold and being so far away from family, so she moved to Arizona, where she made many friends and provided care to the elderly.

Molly excelled in a career of management positions throughout her life. No matter where she went or what job she held, people really liked her and she always managed to move up in positions. She had a lot of strength and perseverance and she always strived to do her best. She had many talents and hobbies, among some of them were her excellent writing skills, designing arts and crafts, and painting and restoring old furniture.

In January of 2021 while living in Arizona, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved home to Hurricane to spend the rest of her life with her family.

Molly endured but overcame many challenges in her life and she remained strong to the end. Her beautiful smile and silly sense of humor will be dearly missed.

Molly is survived by: Grandmother, Monta Ballard; Father, Brad Ballard (Lee); Sisters, Katie Ballard and Marci Holm (Christopher); Brother, Kody Ballard (Ronie); Sons, Randy Wilson (Teresa Oliphant), Thomas Kenen Wilson (Jessica); Grandchildren, Rhylyn, Addi, and Morgan (Randy and Teresa) and Kaylee and Tyler Wilson (Kenen and Jessica); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: Maternal Grandparents, Loyd and Marilyn Shurtz; Paternal Grandfather, Tim Ballard; Mother, Sue Ann Shurtz; and Daughter, Kylee Sue Wilson.

Graveside Service will be held on June 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hurricane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to:

Pathway Hospice & Palliative Care, 446 S. Mall Dr UNIT 213, St. George, Utah, 84790.