Barbara Ann Eastman Wilkinson Dee

Dec. 21, 1935 – June 15, 2021

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend peacefully returned to our Heavenly Father on June 15, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on Dec. 21, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charlotte Louise Hipp and Nels Helmer Eastman. She was the oldest of three daughters. She attended and graduated high school from Cooley High School in June of 1954. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Lloyd Wilkinson on Nov. 26, 1955. They were the parents of two daughters, Debra Lynn and Janice Kaye. After marriage, when her daughters were young, she worked as a teacher’s aid at Scotch School Elementary in Michigan.

Robert’s career as a creative art director moved them from Michigan to Chicago, at which time, Barbara worked as a travel agent in downtown Chicago. Barbara’s husband’s career took them from Chicago to Maryland to Los Angeles to Palm Desert, California, where they owned their own advertising business where Barbara worked along side him in the business. After the passing of her husband Robert in 1998, she married Donald Everett Dee in 1999.

She was also artistic and could play the piano by ear. Barbara’s interests and hobbies included high fashion, gardening, reading, knitting, sewing and lake activities. One of her greatest loves was her shih tzu, Molly, who she adored.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughters: Debra Lynn Thom and Janice Kaye (Alan) Stewart; sister, Nancy (Malcom) York; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Kieb; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and sister, Kathleen Joy Buckner and Ford Buckner.

Barbara will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m.at the Mesa Hills Ward Chapel, 1925 W. 320 S., Cedar City, Utah, 84720.

The family wishes to thank all the angels at Spring Garden’s Assisted Living and Zion’s Way Homecare and Hospice for their loving care in her final days. And a special thanks to Debra and Rose for the love and kindness they extended to Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.