FourPoints Health strives to build stronger communities through counseling, other behavioral services

Tina Warhurst, mental health program manager for FourPoints Health, said the practice as a whole strives to connect patients with resources to help them navigate life’s challenges. Their friendly and knowledgeable behavioral health professionals are ready to serve all members of the community.

Behavioral health services are available to patients at all FourPoints Health clinics across Southern Utah. The practice employs eight mental health therapists serving patients throughout the region, along with outpatient substance abuse counseling at the St. George and Cedar City locations. Telehealth services are also available.

FourPoints Health offers counseling for adults, children, couples and families dealing with a myriad of issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, domestic violence, toxic relationships and substance abuse. Patients can also participate in classes and support groups focusing on depression, drug and alcohol abuse, anger management, parenting and more.

“All of our therapists are trained in a variety of therapy modalities,” Warhurst said. “We also have a cultural counselor who provides services for both tribal members and members of the public that are interested in having a more cultural-based treatment plan.”

Cultural services including sweat lodge ceremonies and drum circles are available to any patient interested in exploring resources beyond traditional therapy. Warhurst said these experiences can be especially profound for people with Native American heritage who are seeking a deeper connection to their roots.

As an integrated practice, FourPoints Health seamlessly weaves together medical and behavioral health services. Warhurst said their providers often see patients who visit for general medical needs but also could benefit from mental health resources. Patients coming to the clinics for mental health services may also have underlying physical problems that haven’t yet been addressed. Therapists and medical practitioners collaborate to make sure their needs, including medication, are fully addressed.

FourPoints Health is a community health center established with the mission of providing high-quality, affordable health care for both adults and children regardless of insurance status. Preventive and primary medical care, dental care and behavioral health services are available to all patients on an income-based sliding fee scale.

Patients can pay with cash for as low as $20 per visit. Additionally, FourPoints Health provides insurance specialists to help connect patients with coverage either through Medicaid or Healthcare.gov.

“We can take any client regardless of their ability to pay,” Warhurst said.

Owned and operated by the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, FourPoints Health manages five clinics in the southern and central regions of the state. Many of the staff are tribal members working for and giving back to their tribe and community.

At FourPoints Health, providers seek to treat more than a patient’s physical body; their mind, emotions and spirit all play a role. These four points of the ancient medicine wheel define health and wellness in the Paiute way of life.

As a community health center, FourPoints Health has access to federal funding options for services that other providers might not offer. The practice also isn’t restricted by the policies and time constraints of a privately owned clinic, which allows them to provide more individualized patient care.

Tyler Goddard, health director for FourPoints Health, said that affordable quality care is possible and available in Southern Utah at their clinics every day, and their entire team is passionate about health and wellness.

“We believe that we are only as strong as our weakest member,” he added. “So as we strengthen each individual member of our community, we strengthen the whole community.”

FourPoints Health | Locations: 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite 19, St. George, or 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-688-7572 (St. George) or 435-867-1520 (Cedar City) | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

