Robert Lynn Keller

June 13, 1955 – June 14, 2021

Rob was born on June 13, 1955 to George Lowell and Zola Keller in Price, Utah. They later moved to Salt Lake City and finally Bountiful, Utah where Rob graduated from Davis High. He had a beautiful singing voice and sang in A-Capela at Bountiful High.

He met his sweetheart, Sheree Goodrich, at a church function. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple in May of 1975.

He received a bachelor’s in science, teaching certification and a special education endorsement from Southern Utah University and Utah State. He taught at Hurricane High; Iliamna School District in Alaska; Millcreek High and finally worked for Washington County School District as a Behavior Specialist. He was a passionate advocate for his students and has a robust love for teaching biological science.

Rob enjoyed serving in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many friendships there. His testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ was unshaken.

He loved four-wheeling water skiing, playing games and plinking at targets. He traveled cross country by motorcycle many times with friends as well as many day jaunts with Sheree. He loved his family and his favorite time to spend was in a living room full of family, grandkids and noise.

Rob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheree; son, Matthew Lee (Cyndi Marie Meldrum) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Emily MaKay (Brook Dennis Iverson) of St. George, Utah; Grandchildren: Abbie, Macie and Hazel Keller; Kylie (Kevin King), Liv, Gavin and Ava Iverson. Great Grands: Greyer and Rowan King. Also, his sister, Beverly Mulitalo and brothers, Raymond and Ron Keller.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his big brother, Stephen Keller, brother-in-law Paovale Mulitalo and sister-in-law Anita Keller.

We love you Dad.

The memorial will be held Friday, June 18th, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at the Log Lane Chapel located at 115 W. 2000 S. Washington, Utah, 84780. Interment will be at Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.