Traffic alert: FedEx truck catches fire, causing lane closure on northbound I-15 near Kanarraville

FedEx semitractor-trailer burns on Interstate 15, Kanarraville, Utah, June, 16, 2021| Photo courtesy of John Robinson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A FedEx semitractor-trailer caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 near Kanarraville, sparking a grass fire alongside the freeway and closing all but one lane.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the fire, first reported at 8:45 p.m., has caused the right and left lanes to be closed off 7 miles south of Kanarraville at milepost 35, leaving only the center lane open to traffic.

The fire has burned 2 acres, according to the Color County Interagency Fire Center. Travelers have reported seeing flames and smoke in the area. The truck reportedly managed to decouple from its trailer, leaving only the trailer to burn.

The UDOT said the incident is not expected to clear until midnight.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

