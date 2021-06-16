SUV pulling camp trailer loses control, tips over on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 north of Cedar City experienced delays Wednesday afternoon after an SUV pulling a full-size camp trailer tipped over and went into the center median.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 2 p.m. near mile marker 64. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe reported that the trailer had already started fishtailing when a gust of wind sent it out of control.

The Tahoe ended up on its driver side on the left shoulder of the roadway, with the still-attached and heavily damaged trailer upside down and extending into the center median. Despite the extensive damage to the vehicle and trailer, no serious injuries were reported.

“The driver was taken to the hospital for X-rays and evaluation,” Bauer said, adding that the other occupants of the Tahoe were all unharmed and remained at the scene.

Besides the woman who was driving, the vehicle’s other three passengers were her husband and their two teenage sons. The family dog also escaped injury.

The driver’s husband told Cedar City News at the scene that they were on vacation, making their way from Southern California to Gunnison, Colorado. They were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, the man reported.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately one hour, including closure of the left lane, as responders worked to clear the scene. In addition to multiple UHP troopers, personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance, Cedar City Fire Department and Iron County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.