Sept. 10, 1929 – May 9, 2021

DeBenneville K. Seeley, Jr was born on Sept. 10, 1929 in New York City to Lydia Clothier Seeley and deBenneville K. Seeley, Sr. He passed away on May 9, 2021 at the age of 91, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kim attended Middlebury College earning a degree in geology.

He then served our country during the Korean War with the US Army where he taught geology, map reading, and marksmanship. He competed very successfully as a part of their competition shooting team, where he won many matches.

Kim moved West joining the ski patrol in Colorado and then in Utah at the Alta Ski Resort where he worked for many years. He loved skiing, pursuing both downhill and cross country. He competed regularly in the Wasatch Citizen’s Series races with his daughter Ellen.

He spent his life working as a geologist; first for Shell Oil Company, and then on his own as a consulting geologist. Not long after, he became the owner of his own business where he enjoyed working with both of his sons.

Kim loved his family. He met his first wife, Virginia, on the ski slopes. They loved the outdoors: skiing, playing tennis, backpacking, hiking, camping and shooting. Kim would make regular visits to spend time with his daughter Ellen. As part of these trips, he would continue to Cortez, Colorado to check-in on the business and spend some time in the field. He loved spending those evenings relaxing with his grandchildren.

When he was not working or spending time with his wife you would also find him with his son Morris adventuring or working on projects together.

After Virginia’s passing, he reunited with Bonnie Speyer and they were soon married. They started a business creating cookbooks for different organizations which led to travel around the country. Their travels were a highlight and adventure for years until she passed Kim’s final chapter started when he met and married Dorothy Townsend in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved gardening.

He transformed a basic yard into one filled with flowers, lawn, and bushes. It was how he spent his “retirement” and was his joy. They loved traveling around the Phoenix area together.

He was predeceased by wives Virginia Winkle Seeley and Bonnie Speyer Seeley.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Townsend Seeley, Phoenix, Arizona, children Nathaniel K. Seeley (Angie) Cortez, Colorado, Ellen F. Seeley-Cooke (George) St. George, Utah, and Morris C. Seeley, Salt Lake City, Utah, and grandsons Benjamin K. Seeley and Isaac C. Seeley, Cortez, Colorado. A private service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Salt Lake City at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 316, Bluff, Utah, 84512.