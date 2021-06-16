TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | June 18-20
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Only Abstraction Artist Reception & Awards | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Summer Solstice Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Julie Rowe Group Energy Class | Admission: $200 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Beginners Yoga Workshop | Admission: $40 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-9:30 p.m. | Reiki II | Admission: $200 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace: Guided Sound Meditation Meetup | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 8:30 p.m. | 2021 Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremonies | Admission: $6-$10 | Location: 99 S. 1100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 Cowboy Drive, Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet Preview | Admission: $23-$55 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Tickle Me Comedy Club | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: Courtyard by Marriott Cedar City, 1294 S. Interstate Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet Opening Night | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. | Utah Summer Games Block Party | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. | Thunder Junction Train Day Camp | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Pride Picnic | Admission: Free | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Food Truck Park’d | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | The Shawn Owens Project | Admission: $10 | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. PDT | Sundae + Mr. Goessl | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st North St., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 p.m. | Tom Proctor | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army & The Severed Society | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Country Dance Lessons | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 4-11 p.m. | American Patriot Fest | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Iron Springs Adventure Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Pride Parade | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Sherratt Library, 500 W. 200 South, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Pride Party & Drag Lip Sync Contest | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Hunter Conference Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Father’s Day Cigars & Brews | Admission: $20-$40 | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. | 100 Hole Tournament | Admission: $199.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | SGR Flex Series: Life is a Picnic | Admission: $25 | Location: Temple Quarry Trailhead, 300 S. Donlee Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:15 p.m. | Summer Solstice Sunset at Parowan Gap | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap, state Route 130, Parowan.
