June 8, 2021

Alicia Benally McAllister passed away on June 8, 2021. She leaves behind her loving husband Morgan McAllister and her two beautiful sons: Mason and Jackson. She is survived by her parents Abel and Gayle Benally, her mother-in-law Barbara McAllister, her siblings Jonathan (Michelle) Benally, Daniel (Peggy) Benally, Rebecca (Brett) Tucker, Billie Jene Acheson, Faye Slocum, Annette Skougard, Patrick Benally, and Gilmer Benally, sisters-in-law Amy Sweet and Terri Ohlar. She is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and her coworkers from Harmons are invited to the memorial service at Pine View Mortuary on Wednesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to help with any medical expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.