Traffic advisory: State Route 18 at Dammeron Valley closed both ways due to fire

ST. GEORGE — A fire now known as the Red Mountain Fire is affecting the roadway of state Route 18 at Dammeron Valley, causing major delays for both lanes of travel that are expected to last well into Tuesday evening due to a road closure.

According to information posted by the Utah Department of Transportation just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Red Mountain Fire is causing delays for both directions of travel between mile markers 13 and 15 on SR-18 between Diamond Valley and Veyo.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. Delays of more than 15 minutes can be expected until approximately 7:30 p.m., according to UDOT.

