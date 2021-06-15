Nov. 19, 1955 – June 12, 2021

Linda Cay Earl, 65, passed away in her home in Centennial Park, Arizona, on June 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Linda was born Nov. 19, 1955 as the third of five children to the late Rodney and Bernice Earl in Ogden, Utah. After attending Layton High School, she moved on to study at SUU, earning two Bachelor degrees, and later a master’s degree in education, which she used to pursue her passion for teaching and service to her community for the last 19 years, where she was loved by many and fondly known as “Momma Linda.”

Linda had nine children and 24 grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Patricia, Reid, Christine, Curtis and her children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Bernice Earl.

The El Capitan School community will be hosting a special Memorial Service for Linda at the El Capitan Auditorium, 325 North Cottonwood Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 following a viewing from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the family home in Centennial Park, Arizona. The viewing will continue on Thursday evening until 6 p.m. for all friends, family and community members.

A religious service honoring Linda will be held at the Centennial Park Chapel at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.