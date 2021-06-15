April 24, 1968 – June 10, 2021

Karen Denise Farnsworth, 53, passed away on June 10, 2021. She was born April 24, 1968, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She married Robert Farnsworth on Feb. 2, 1996, in Tempe, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband Robert who is currently living in Washington, Utah. She has two daughters Jeanniemarie Farnsworth from Phoenix, Arizona, and Brooklynn Wilson and her spouse Emmanuel Diaz from Henderson, Nevada. She has six grandchildren, one great-grandson and two sisters: Nanci Valentine Wiedmann and Candi Valentine from Arizona.

She is preceded in death by Raymond Paul Valentine and Anna Marie Valentine.

We want to say thanks to Dr. Bruce Taylor and Dr. Leon, and we would like to thank the nurses and staff at Liberty Dialysis.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, 1-2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

The Celebration of Life will be on Friday, June 18, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.

Friends and family who are unable to attend the Celebration of Life are invited to view it online. Click on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55571

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Karen’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.