‘We make it really easy’: 4 reasons to find your next used car at Stephen Wade Auto Center

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When it comes to buying a used car in the St. George area, “You’ve got it made at Stephen Wade.”

Stephen Wade Auto Center offers a massive inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles to suit every customer’s needs. If you’re looking to hit the road this summer in a new set of wheels, marketing director Herb Anderson said now is the perfect time to get top dollar for your trade-in and upgrade to the perfect used car.

“We want to provide you with the easiest way to keep your business local,” he added.

Stress-free sales process

Why buy from Stephen Wade Auto Center? Anderson said their top-notch sales professionals eliminate the stress and hassle of the typical used car dealership experience. Their knowledgeable staff will work with every customer to help them find the right vehicle, maintenance services and warranty options for their needs.

Anderson said everyone at the Stephen Wade family of dealerships takes pride in offering a convenient, flexible and no-pressure customer experience. That’s just one of many reasons why they recently earned a bevy of ribbons in the Best of Southern Utah contest, including silver in the used car dealership category.

Flexible shopping

Stephen Wade Auto Center makes buying a used car simple and flexible, saving customers both time and money. You can choose to browse online and finish the paperwork at the dealership, do it all in person or search and buy entirely from the comfort of home.

“We make it really easy for the customer to make their purchase,” Anderson said. “Come in and look around, then buy when you’re ready.”

Unbeatable selection

With an inventory of more than 800 vehicles at any given time, Stephen Wade Auto Center is Southern Utah’s one-stop destination to buy used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Whatever make or model you’re looking for, Anderson said there’s no better place to see an extensive selection of quality vehicles at competitive prices; in fact, most are priced so well they only stay on the lot for a week or two.

The Stephen Wade family of dealerships also provides comprehensive vehicle service. Each of their seven service centers is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assist in repairs, oil changes, tire rotations, brake replacements and much more. Whether your car needs routine maintenance or major repairs, their factory-trained mechanics ensure the job is done right the first time – and with genuine parts.

Inspected and certified used cars

Anderson said getting a used car from a private party seller or a dealership without a solid reputation is a gamble. However, buying from the Stephen Wade family of dealerships takes all of the uncertainty out of the process. Every vehicle on their lots undergoes a detailed inspection to make sure it’s ready for you.

Before becoming available to potential buyers, used cars must pass a rigorous 101-point inspection to ensure they’re worthy to carry the dealership’s name. For added peace of mind, Stephen Wade Auto Center also offers protection and warranty packages to help keep vehicles in top condition.

Offering the largest selection of new and used vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 28 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their automotive needs.

Anderson said Stephen Wade Auto Center team members go above and beyond to serve their customers in the community.

“When you visit any of our St. George dealerships, you become part of the Stephen Wade family.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Stephen Wade Auto Center | Address: 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-7605 | Website.

