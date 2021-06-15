Best of Southern Utah winner, DUI defense experts Schatz Anderson & Associates fight for every client

Stock image | Photo by SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — An arrest isn’t a conviction, so don’t let it become one. The attorneys at Schatz Anderson & Associates provide passionate, knowledgeable and aggressive DUI defense, working tirelessly to preserve their clients’ driving privileges and freedom.

Criminal defense attorneys Jason Schatz and Steve Anderson joined forces to establish Schatz Anderson & Associates in 2003. Today, it’s the pre-eminent DUI defense firm in the state, with fully staffed offices in both Salt Lake City and St. George.

“We’re ready to serve everybody’s needs anywhere in the state,” Schatz said. “There’s probably not a court in Utah that I haven’t been in at one time or another.”

Schatz Anderson & Associates has built a reputation of excellence in the local area, recently winning gold in the Best of Southern Utah as the community’s preferred criminal defense lawyer. Schatz said the award reflects the firm’s commitment to providing not only outstanding legal service but also compassionate customer service.

“To me, it’s recognition of our hard work and dedication and the results that we’re creating,” he said. “It’s an honor, but it’s also an acknowledgement of the way we go about our business. We do everything within our power to represent our clients.”

Schatz and Anderson are both members of the Utah State Bar, the Salt Lake County Bar, the Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College of DUI Defense. Together, they’ve represented more than 5,000 DUI cases in courtrooms across the state.

Although DUI defense accounts for roughly 75% of the firm’s caseload, they represent many types of criminal cases, from misdemeanors such as drug possession and domestic violence to felonies including aggravated assault, auto theft, drug distribution and robbery.

DUI charges carry serious legal ramifications, and Schatz and Anderson understand the importance of every case. They have continued to study DUI defense throughout their careers in order to more effectively represent their clients.

Schatz has undergone training in law enforcement procedure and chemical testing, including the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement course, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s standard field sobriety test student and instructor courses and the Intoxilyzer operator and technician courses. He is certified as a field sobriety testing instructor by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and has completed specialized education in breath and blood testing.

“I’ve probably spent close to 500 hours in seminars and courses honing my skills in relation to DUI cases,” he said. “You’re not going to find another firm in Utah that has the background and training that we do.”

All of the attorneys at Schatz Anderson & Associates have completed the same field sobriety test training as Utah law enforcement officers. They’re committed to helping clients retain their driver’s licenses, stay out of jail and keep criminal convictions off their records.

“My experience is that the people I represent are good people who are going through a rough spot in life and just need some help,” Schatz said. “As part of the process, we also try to get our clients involved in treatment. We try not only to help them on a professional level but also on a personal level.”

Schatz is one of approximately 50 elite attorneys nationwide – and the first in Utah – to obtain board certification in DUI defense as a specialty practice. He co-authored the only book for Utah lawyers on defending clients charged with or accused of DUI.

As such, he noted that DUI cases are complex and challenging to defend. No matter how experienced they may be, even an excellent criminal attorney may not fully understand the specifics of handling a DUI case – and every detail matters when a defendant is fighting to avoid conviction.

Choosing an attorney to defend you when you’ve been charged with a crime is one of the most important decisions you can make. You’ll get no better defense for an alcohol or drug-related driving offense than from the experts at Schatz Anderson & Associates.

The lawyers at Schatz Anderson & Associates have more than 50 years of combined experience in Utah criminal and DUI defense. To schedule a free consultation with an attorney, call 435-251-9647 or visit their website.

