Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Tinctures on display in the showroom, Bloc Dispensary, St. George, Utah, June 12, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 12-13.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A key reservoir on the Colorado River has dipped to its record low in the latest showing of the drought’s grip on the region.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — First-time visitors or newcomers to the region may sometimes wonder how the towns and communities in Southern Utah got their names.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — For the first time, St. George has its own medical cannabis pharmacy. Bloc Dispensary held its grand opening Saturday morning, giving locals an avenue for the alternative treatment.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Washington County led to the arrest of a California man who faces a federal weapons charge. This is one more case amid a long history of crimes for which the suspect has spent decades in federal prison.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — It’s one of the seven wonders of the world and a UNESCO world heritage site.

One mile at its deepest from rim to river, the Grand Canyon is a literal open book of the layers of geologic history. Some say it was carved over eons of time by the Colorado River and other erosive forces while others say its formation took less time, a result of a catastrophic event such as an enormous earthquake.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.