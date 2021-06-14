Dixie State University naming recommendation committee votes on new name

Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A committee appointed to choose a new name for Dixie State University has voted on a possibility.

The committee voted 11-3 in favor of renaming the university Utah Polytechnic State University, with a possible shorthand version of the name being Utah Tech, during a public meeting Monday morning.

The recommendation will now go to the Dixie State University Board of Trustees for a vote. If approved, it will then be sent to the Utah Legislature for a final vote, at which time the name change would either become official or sent back to the committee for another recommendation depending on the vote.

The committee previously voted to drop the name “Dixie” and also opted not to pursue a name that included “St. George” or “Red Rock.”

The committee, comprising students, university employees, community members and industry leaders, discussed several themes that emerged from the community survey completed by 14,449 individuals throughout April.

The committee extensively discussed the pros and cons of retaining Dixie in the name, according to a statement from the university. Proponents on the committee of keeping Dixie expressed support for it honoring the community and university’s heritage and serving as a location identifier within Utah. Others raised concerns about its location confusion and meaning outside of Utah.

The committee chose to include a term from the academic mission theme in the institutional name, noting that the university’s comprehensive polytechnic education that combines active and applied learning with a strong foundation in the liberal arts and sciences will not only prepare students for careers that respond to industry demands but also set the institution apart from any other university in the state and nation. As such, the committee was in favor of showcasing this mission in the institutional name.

