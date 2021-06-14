Oct. 28, 1923 – June 4, 2021

Ora Bertha Sandberg Milne was born in Washington, Utah on Oct. 28, 1923, the youngest child (with five older brothers) of Elmer and May Barlocher Sandberg. She peacefully passed on June 4, 2021, at age 97, as a resident of Sagewood Assisted Living in South Jordan, Utah.

Ora married her high school sweetheart Earl Milne in the St. George Utah Temple, June 12, 1942. They were together for 50 years before Earl passed from cancer. She then married her wonderful brother-in-law Arvel Milne who had been widowed. We feel that their departed spouses orchestrated this marriage. They enjoyed almost 10 years together before Arvel passed.

Ora and Earl had four children: Sheron (James) Fitch, Richard (Sherry), Mark, and Ann (Larry) Staples. Ora loved her 21 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. When she married Arvel she was blessed to embrace the love from his children and family: LeRoy (Connie), Dorothy (Phil) Kotter, and Marilyn (Al) Ebert. She was preceded in death by her son Mark, grandson Steve Milne, great-grandchildren Styles Fitch and Marjorie Staples, and stepsons LeRoy Milne and Phil Kotter.

Ora and Earl lived in numerous locations throughout the years as they raised their children: St. George, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Camarillo, California, Las Vegas, and finally in St. George again.

Our Mother had a sweet, loving, and caring personality. She loved the Lord and His Gospel with all her heart and was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was passionate about her family. She loved to serve others. She loved to study the history and prophecies of Israel. She loved good music and dancing.

She was known for always looking “classy” from head to toe. She cherished her friends. She was a marvelous cook and hostess. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit Israel, South Africa, Europe, the British Isles, Jamaica, Hawaii, the Bahamas, Australia, the Far East, and enjoyed many ocean cruises. Boating at Lake Powell with family and friends was a delight to her. Ora earned her Private Pilot’s license and loved flying as co-pilot to Earl in their small airplane.

We want to express our deep appreciation to the staff at Beehive Independent Living Cottages in St. George where she enjoyed living before, she moved north. We extend our deep gratitude to the staff and aides at Sagewood Assisted Living in South Jordan, and Canyon Hospice nurse Jeremy and aides for all the loving and thoughtful care they have given Ora over the last year and a half of her life. She loved them all and readily gave them her beautiful smile, with a twinkle in her blue eyes.

We will truly miss our Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend…but with JOY we celebrate the wonderful life she lived, and with JOY we celebrate the grand reunion she has had with all of her loved ones that moved on before her!

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to The Marjorie Olivia Staples Endowed Fund at Brigham Young University (marjoriememorial.blogspot.com), established in memory of Ora’s great-granddaughter…or donate to any charity of your choice.

