Southbound I-15 traffic delayed after collision involving FedEx truck, pickup with utility trailer

CEDAR CITY — A two-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 caused traffic delays for more than two hours on Monday evening.

The incident, which reportedly happened shortly after 7 p.m. just south of Exit 40, involved a large white FedEx box truck and an older model Ford pickup with a full-size camper mounted on it, which was pulling a utility trailer with a competition level racing ATV and motorcycle.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Leo Snyder said the collision happened as traffic in the area was backed up due to road construction.

“The two vehicles made contact somewhere in between the two lanes,” Snyder told St. George News / Cedar City News at the scene.

The collision ended up scattering the camper, trailer and debris across both lanes of the roadway, blocking it completely, at least initially. Neither of the men who were driving was injured, Snyder said, adding that there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

All of the vehicles involved, including those that had been loaded on the flatbed utility trailer, sustained heavy damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

“It’s going to take awhile to clean it up and take care of everything right now,” Snyder said. “We’ve got one lane open and traffic’s moving now, and hopefully it’ll get it back to normal soon.”

The congestion backed up southbound I-15 traffic for a few miles, causing estimated delays of 20-30 minutes for most drivers to make their way past the scene.

Snyder said no citations had yet been issued but added that the incident was still under investigation.

In addition to three UHP troopers, a UDOT incident manager also responded, as did multiple tow truck drivers.

As late as after 9 p.m., southbound I-15 traffic was still backed up approximately two miles to the New Harmony exit at mile marker 42.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

