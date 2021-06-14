At Desert Pain, chronic pain patients spend more time with compassionate and highly trained physicians

Stock image | Photo by utah778/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Desert Pain Specialists stands at the forefront of treating acute and chronic pain in Southern Utah by offering patients shorter wait times and more one-on-one attention from compassionate physicians trained in the latest procedures.

As the area’s premier interventional pain management team, Desert Pain practices evidence-based, forward-thinking medicine that integrates the newest available treatments. They address all types of pain conditions, including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, neuropathy, migraines and sports injuries.

Desert Pain CEO Chase Morrison said their state-of-the-art facility in St. George allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients. And with six additional locations, they’re prepared to serve the needs of the area’s growing population.

Desert Pain has been voted the Best of Southern Utah three years in a row, which Morrison believes speaks to the patient experience that truly sets them apart from their competitors. Each person who passes through their doors is treated with compassion and understanding.

“Patients work hard, sometimes both financially and physically, to get to our clinic,” Morrison said. “We want to make sure they receive the care they deserve.”

More time with physicians

In virtually every field of medicine, patients most often complain about not being able to spend enough time with their doctors. While physicians at pain clinics usually see patients every 10 minutes, Desert Pain schedules appointments 15-30 minutes apart.

“Patients feel like they have enough time to discuss what’s going on, and physicians can use the time allowed to properly diagnose and recommend treatment,” Morrison said. “We have a great system.”

Less time in the waiting room

Morrison said Desert Pain patients don’t need to worry about wasting an hour or more waiting at the clinic to be rushed through a brief visit with an overbooked physician. The typical wait time at any location is just five minutes.

The physicians work diligently to put patients at ease by helping them navigate the consultation, diagnosis and treatment process. Along with a support staff of knowledgeable, compassionate physician assistants and nurse practitioners, they are willing to spend as much time with each patient as necessary in order for them to feel comfortable.

Treatments on the cutting edge

The specialists at Desert Pain undergo continuing medical education every year to keep their licenses active and stay on the cutting edge of what’s happening in interventional pain management. Additionally, the Desert Pain Specialists team is active in the medical community, and they collaborate with other physicians to develop continuity of care, something which Morrison said helps achieve the best possible outcome for every patient.

“Desert Pain takes pride in new initiatives – always being up to date with new policies, new programs, new treatments,” he said. “We like to practice research-based medicine so we feel we have some sort of expected outcome, and I think patients appreciate that.”

Living with a pain condition is a daily battle against a nearly invisible enemy. At Desert Pain, patients are seen, heard, understood and supported throughout their pain management journey.

Desert Pain is a team of highly skilled physicians seeking to improve quality of life for patients across Southern Utah through innovative pain management solutions. They provide a comprehensive array of therapies to alleviate acute and chronic pain – from radiofrequency ablation and nerve blocks to steroid injections and lidocaine infusions.

The practice was founded in 2007 by Dr. Court Empey, with Dr. Spencer Wells joining the practice in 2011 followed by Dr. Ryan Workman and Dr. Steven Larsen. Both Empey and Wells are St. George natives who recognized an unfulfilled need in the area for the treatment of chronic pain.

“They always wanted to come back to this community after medical school and give back to everybody that helped raise them and made their upbringing so amazing,” Morrison said. “They just want to serve the community that they love and respect.”

