New Intermountain Hurricane facility brings quality medical care even closer to home

Digital rendering of the new Intermountain Emergency Department in Hurricane, Utah | Image courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Southern Utah continues to grow, so does the need for increased access to high-quality medical care, making this the ideal time for an additional Intermountain Emergency Department in Hurricane.

With a groundbreaking ceremony taking place at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the area will be one step closer to a full 24-hour emergency facility providing services to Hurricane and the surrounding area.

“We are so excited for the community,” said Jared Stevens, operations director for the emergency department at the Intermountain Hurricane Campus of St. George Regional Hospital. “There are so many people who live and travel through that area; for them to have 24-hour care without traveling all the way to St. George will be tremendous.”

The emergency department will be located on the 28-acre site at 75 N. 2260 West that already includes the Intermountain Hurricane Valley InstaCare and Clinic, built 15 years ago. The emergency department will be licensed as a satellite of St. George Regional Hospital, the nearest level II trauma center.

“The Hurricane Valley Clinic was a great foundation for us to serve the community, and now we’re able to offer more,” said Laura Murdock, event planner for the Hurricane campus groundbreaking event.

In addition to the emergency department, the campus will include an imaging center, lab services, rehabilitation services and family medicine, with other services potentially added in the future as needed to accommodate the community’s growth, Stevens said.

Murdock said she is excited to include and recognize as many of the area’s first responders and emergency medical services providers as possible on Wednesday.

“These are the people who are helping save people’s lives every day. Having this facility will be such a resource for them and the people they serve,” she said. “We want to encourage everyone to join us for the groundbreaking ceremony, which will be a light breakfast and celebration.”

Bringing this project to this point would not be possible without the support of local leaders, including Hurricane Mayor John Bramall, who has worked tirelessly to help push this project forward.

“We’ve been working on this a long time,” Bramall said. “When you have an emergency, being able to receive care within two to four minutes instead of 20 minutes makes a big difference. Our EMS teams do a great job, and adding these services will save even more lives.”

The community is welcome to attend the groundbreaking event at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 75 N. 2260 West, Hurricane. Construction is expected to begin later this summer, with completion of the facility planned for late in 2022.

