When every second counts, they run towards danger: New group to honor Southern Utah’s first responders

First responders from police, fire and ambulance agencies work to help a man in St. George, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020. The newly formed Friends of First Responders will be holding events in honor of first responders starting in June 2021. | File photo courtesy of Ty Empey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To be a first responder is both challenging and dangerous. When every second counts, they run towards danger to selflessly save and protect others.

In recognition of this heroism, the Bloomington Country Club and SunRiver Development in St. George have established the Friends of First Responders to help show local police and fire departments how much their work in the community is appreciated.

On June 17, a celebration for first responders and their families will include golf, family games, a bounce house, swimming, food, a private concert and more. In addition, on June 16, a pre-celebration dinner will be held to honor police and fire chiefs, as well as ranking officers from St. George and neighboring cities, along with state and local elected officials.

“Events like these can provide the encouragement our First Responders need to continue to keep our community safe,” Friends of First Responders said in a press release. “We hope you are interested in joining our effort through sponsorships, donations and in-kind contributions.”

The group hopes to raise enough donations to not only make these events memorable, but also provide necessary safety equipment, gear and educational/technical scholarships to qualified family members of first responders.

To learn more or make a donation, visit the Friends of First Responders website or email [email protected].

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.