Berlin Candy Bomber to drop candy at St. George 4th of July Celebration

Composite image. Background photo shows KONY 4th of July Celebration at the Greater Zion Stadium, St. George, Utah, July 2018. Inset photo shows 1983 photo of Gail Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber. | Background photo by James Kreitzer; inset photo by Noop1958 via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The lineup for the 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration in St. George will include a sweet note this year with an official candy drop from the Berlin Candy Bomber.

Gail Halvorsen of Salt Lake City became a symbol of international goodwill in 1948 when he dropped candy from his airplane for children during an American effort to drop food for the citizens of West Berlin during World War II. Halvorsen celebrated his 100th birthday this year and to this day continues to spread goodwill and patriotism.

“Quite honestly, the 4th of July has become a little bit about watermelon and fireworks and music and going to the lake, and our cause is about remembering what this nation stands for,” said Dennis Leavitt of United We Pledge, a non-profit foundation committed to preserving the values of faith, family and freedom and a sponsor of the 4th of July event. “When we told the Candy Bomber about our foundation and our intent to keep Independence Day sacred and to focus on this coveted idea of being good citizens, he was all in.”

Halvorsen will fly to St. George on the day of the celebration and arrive at Greater Zion Stadium during United We Pledge’s hour of pre-show events from 6 to 7 p.m. Halvorsen will board a helicopter and be flown over the stadium and drop candy. Leavitt told St. George News that the helicopter will then land on the field, and Halvorsen will board a golf cart and be driven to the stage. Halvorsen will speak briefly to the crowd and then fly home. Leavitt said he’s excited to have Halvorsen and 75 of his family members at the event.

“We think that great American heroes ought not to be forgotten,” Leavitt said. “Anyone who celebrates their 100th birthday ought to get special care. We’re losing World War II veterans and we don’t want them all forgotten. We think this is a great year to pay tribute to those men and women.”

During the event, United We Pledge will present Halvorsen with a lifetime service award in recognition of his actions. The foundation is also creating a Gail Halvorsen award to give to veterans in the future. United We Pledge is not yet a year old, and Leavitt said that he can’t think of a better way to begin the organization’s journey than having the Candy Bomber visit on the 4th of July.

During an hour of pre-show entertainment called “A Patriotic Tribute to America,” United We Pledge will unfurl the world’s largest American flag, which will also be featured in the St. George 4th of July parade. They will also honor a man and woman from each of the five branches of the military, introduce a document called “The American Covenant,” and give out gifts to attendees.

Also on July 4, United We Pledge will also sponsor an hour of events at St. George Catholic Church in Kuzy Hall. The event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. is called “A Prayer For Religious Freedom,” and is designed to promote harmony between all religions. The event will feature speakers and the Interfaith Council Choir.

“We’re just doing everything we can to make Independence Day feel like Independence Day should,” Leavitt said. “Let’s link together in harmony to do what we can because we want to keep the message and momentum as strong as possible to keep America great and this love for this land that we all have in our hearts.”

United We Pledge is partnering with like-minded organizations including Follow the Flag, Operation Underground Railroad and America’s Freedom Festival to make the 4th of July Celebration a success and focus on patriotism. The 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration will take place at Greater Zion Stadium at Dixie State University on July 3. Tickets are $15 each and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online through KONY Country or Dixie State or by visiting or calling the Dixie State box office.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.