As days grow longer, consider this checklist for a bountiful garden and beautiful landscape

File photo by Unsplash, St. George News

FEATURE —June is here, the sun is shining and gardening is in full swing! Consider these tips from the Utah State University Extension Gardener’s Almanac to help make your yard and garden the best they can be. Also included are links for tips and additional information.

Given the current drought situation, two of the big tips deal with water conservation. First, consider drip irrigation in the garden instead of a broadcast sprinkler to conserve water. Also, it’s especially important to remember that turfgrass only needs 1-1 ½ inches of irrigation per week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area. Other garden and landscaping tips include the following:

Discontinue harvesting asparagus spears in early June to allow the fronds to form for the rest of the growing season.

Prune tomatoes to open the canopy of the plant.

Consider planting sweet corn in the garden every other week until early July to extend the harvest.

Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Thin the fruit of apples, peaches and apricots to approximately one fruit every 5-6 inches.

Apply a second application of pre-emergent herbicides in late May to early June to control annual weeds in the lawn, such as crabgrass and spurge.

Yard and garden pests

You can also consider taking an online gardening course. Courses cover everything from container vegetable gardening and creating the perfect soil, to planting trees and controlling pests. Courses are geared to both beginning and professional gardeners. Use the code “Grow5” at checkout to get $5 off.

Explore more gardening tips on the USU Extension’s newly designed yard and garden website.

