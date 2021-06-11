March 8, 1923 – June 9, 2021

Margaret Ashley Howell, 98, passed away June 9, 2021, in St. George, Utah. She was born March 8, 1923, in San Francisco, California, as an only child to Mabel Ashley Robinson Stevens and Thomas Ralph Stevens. After WWII Margaret met Francis Howell and they were married in Pasadena, CA on Oct. 11, 1952. They were blessed with Lisa in 1960 and were all sealed in the LDS Los Angeles Temple in 1968.

As a child, during the depression she moved to Los Angeles, California, with her family and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941. World War II broke out and Margaret worked with JPL as a “Rosie The Riveter,” which made her fearful of flying for the rest of her life. Margaret was a homemaker and enjoyed entertaining and volunteering in many civic and church organizations. Her home was always open to humans and animals of all shapes and sizes. Margaret and Fran moved to southern Utah in 1992 and after his passing in 2010 she continued to enjoy life, friends and family there.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Dave) Irvin; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Mckenzie) Irvin, Stephan (Ashley) Irvin, and Matthew (Katelyn) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Liam Irvin, Lucas Irvin, Boggs Gardner and Maes Gardner; and cousin, Christopher (Deena) Justice.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Glendale, California.

The family wishes to thank the Community of Kayenta, the Gunlock Ward and Ivins 2nd Ward for their care and attention towards Margaret. Also Care to Stay Home and the Beehive Homes of Snow Canyon for assisting her.

To read a St. George News article about Margaret’s life please click on the link below:

https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2020/05/31/asd-the-men-were-gone-and-the-women-stepped-in-97-year-old-world-war-ii-riveter-recounts-wartime/