When disaster strikes, be prepared with water storage solutions from St. George Water Store

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Benjamin Franklin once said, “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” No element of survival is more crucial during an emergency than access to safe, drinkable water.

St. George Water Store provides quality alkaline drinking water and convenient water storage solutions for households of every size, affording customers peace of mind. Owner Jocco Roberts said that Southern Utahns will be better prepared for any disaster situation with a backup water supply.

“Food storage is important, but water storage is even more critical,” he said. “Without water, you’re dead in three days.”

Preparedness guidelines from the Federal Emergency Management Agency advise every household to keep a three-day water supply available should their regular source of water be disrupted or contaminated. As a bare minimum, set aside 1 gallon of water per person per day. Half a gallon will be used for drinking and the other half for hygiene.

In a hot, dry climate like Southern Utah, however, more may be needed. Roberts recommends keeping at least two weeks worth of water on hand. That’s 14 gallons for every person – or 56 gallons for a family of four.

Water should be stored in a cool, relatively dark place away from direct sunlight in food-grade containers. Five-gallon plastic bottles are the preferred method for many.

Even when stored in ideal conditions, water doesn’t last forever. Rotate inventory with fresh bottles at least once a year and periodically check containers for signs of degradation. Roberts said having a safe, drinkable water supply at all times is crucial not only because people need water on a daily basis to survive but also because getting sick during an emergency is a recipe for disaster.

When you’re ready to start building an emergency water supply, St. George Water Store offers practical water storage solutions for every household. Customers can choose a one-time delivery option of 10 five-gallon bottles, or for those who are regularly using a bit of their storage supply, a quarterly or monthly delivery service for proper inventory rotation might be a better solution.

“St. George Water Store can set you up with everything you need,” Roberts said. “If you’re not sure how much water you need, ask one of our specialists.”

St. George Water Store never charges delivery fees, and there are no contractual obligations. Roberts said customers pay for the water they need when they need it – and nothing more.

St. George Water Store also sells the Bottle Buddy storage system. Customers may choose from lightweight multi-tier racks for three, six, nine or 12 bottles. The Bottle Buddy system helps maintain an adequate water supply in households where storage space is at a premium.

St. George Water Store also provides regular home and office delivery service. Not all water is created equal when it comes to taste and quality. Roberts said St. George Water Store customers get more out of every drop with Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water, bottled from the source in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness near the national park.

Only 1% of the water on Earth is naturally alkaline, and Roberts said Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water is the healthiest and purest water available within 500 miles. Flowing out of the mountains with an ideal pH of 7.8 and roughly 70 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, it’s simply the better choice.

When the water arrives at St. George Water Store’s bottling facility from the aquifer, it has neither seen air nor light, and the company’s self-contained automated bottling method is state-of-the-art. Roberts said his staff performs routine testing to ensure consistent water quality. All bottles are sterilized and capped.

“We believe in the power of good water,” he said.

St. George Water Store | Address: 1135 W. 1130 North, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-9055 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Email: [email protected] | Website.

