Let’s Throw a Party! Event planning boutique in St. George celebrates grand opening

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re planning a celebration and don’t know where to start, head over to Let’s Throw a Party, A Party Boutique in St. George. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to stop by, since they’re throwing a party of their own Saturday to mark their grand opening.

Let’s Throw a Party isn’t just another party supply store; it’s a premier boutique dedicated to helping people plan unforgettable events, from wedding receptions and birthday parties to homecoming dances and corporate gatherings.

“I want to make it an experience when people come through my doors,” owner Lauren Harwood said.

Harwood has worked as a professional party planner for the past six years and runs her own events company: Harwood Happenings. When she learned a party store in St. George was closing, she contacted the owners to see if they’d be willing to sell the business. Her vision was to create a boutique offering a personalized shopping experience that goes beyond the typical retail store.

Rather than simply asking if they can help customers find anything, the staff at Let’s Throw a Party will delve into what kind of party the customer is planning and their goals for the event and then guide them to the right supplies. The boutique will also offer classes for budding party planners on how to organize memorable events, create gorgeous tablescapes and make beautiful balloon garlands.

“We’re hoping they take away knowledge and power to feel comfortable in what they’re doing when they put their next party together,” Harwood said. “I just want every event to be beautiful and to help people do that by themselves.”

And for customers that need the expertise and resources of a professional party planner to pull everything together, Harwood is ready to help. Reach out through the boutique’s Instagram for all your event planning needs.

Harwood has spent more than a decade in the event and entertainment industry managing all aspects of party planning, including production, stage management, finances, décor and more. She said the secret to throwing a great party, no matter how large or small, is that it’s all about the details.

You may have the essentials, Harwood said, but it takes a little something extra to really make your party pop. From entertainment to food to lighting, people remember the details. Ultimately, that’s the inspiration behind Let’s Throw a Party which she hopes to share with every customer.

“By helping them create a party, we’re helping them create memories.”

Along these lines, Harwood is inviting everyone in the community to the Let’s Throw a Party grand opening celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include a live DJ, food trucks and raffles throughout the day for prizes, including gift cards, cakes, cookies and macarons. The grand prize raffle winner receives party planning supplies for a year. Gift bags filled with goodies will be given to the first 100 people to visit, and everything in the boutique will be 10% off.

Event details

What: Let’s Throw A Party, A Party Boutique grand opening celebration.

When: Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Let’s Throw A Party, A Party Boutique, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Resources: Facebook.

Resources

Let’s Throw A Party, A Party Boutique | Address: 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-6, St. George | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Telephone: 435-674-7655 | Instagram | Facebook.

