Swenson & Shelley wins Best of Southern Utah for personal injury firm 3rd year in a row

Stock image | Photo by SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys in St. George is honored to have been voted Best Personal Injury Lawyers of Southern Utah 2021, marking the third year in a row the firm has been recognized in the annual Best of Southern Utah contest. In light of the pandemic and how it’s impacted small businesses and the economy, this esteemed recognition is especially meaningful this year.

As the nation emerges from one of the most challenging economic years, the Southern Utah business community demonstrates exceptional strength and support for each other, and Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, a personal injury law firm, is proud to play a critical role in this effort.

The Best of Southern Utah contest allows business owners, employees, customers, clients, residents and raving fans to cast votes and highlight their favorite businesses throughout St. George and Greater Zion.

From restaurants to hotels, to travel agents, florists, medical offices, law firms and everything in between, it’s an opportunity to spotlight local businesses and all the great things they’re doing to enrich the experiences of community members and visitors alike. Southern Utah is recognized globally for its natural beauty, but this contest shifts the focus and highlights its strong business ecosystem and all the great people behind it.

Not only does the contest recognize Southern Utah businesses that delivered an exceptional customer experience despite the unique challenges brought on by the pandemic, it celebrates the strength and resilience of the business community.

All of the winners are featured on BestofSouthernUtah.com and in the 2021 Best of Southern Utah Magazine. While the publication celebrates each winner, it doubles as a resource for locals and visitors by serving as a valuable guidebook that features the very best of Southern Utah.

Swenson & Shelley has received numerous esteemed recognitions and awards, including the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Utah’s Legal Elite for 2021 by Utah Business Magazine.

Swenson & Shelley is a personal injury law firm located at 107 S. 1470 E., Suite 201, St. George. To learn more about Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, visit their website or call 435-767-7777.

Written by ELAINNA CIARAMELLA, Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys.

