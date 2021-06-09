Santa Clara City Council follows surrounding cities in approving fireworks restrictions

Fireworks in a TNT Fireworks tent, St. George, Utah, July 1, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara City Council approved citywide fireworks restrictions at their meeting on Wednesday, limiting fireworks use to designated areas on July 4 and July 24.

Fireworks will be permitted at Gubler Park in the paved parking lot on the Rachel Drive side, and in the Santa Clara Heights area on paved roads only. Given the extremely dry conditions this year, Santa Clara Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey said fireworks are a concern.

“I do have a concern with the dryness of the area,” he said during the meeting. “Fireworks are a fun thing, but they also cause us a lot of work and potential for a lot of damage and danger this year.”

Hancey also told St. George News that the city was very careful in deciding where to allow fireworks and making sure they would be allowed in safe areas. He added that to be safe, people should always remember to have a water source nearby when using fireworks, seek adult supervision, make sure the fireworks are completely out when finished and use good common sense.

The city is also following the state’s fireworks ban, which restricts the use of fireworks on state and privately-owned land in unincorporated areas. Hancey also said the Fire Department may station a brush truck at Gubler Park on the holidays in case of a fire, or leave bins for fireworks disposal.

A map of the restricted areas and more information about dates and safety tips is available on the city’s website.

Santa Clara’s fireworks restrictions are similar to those of other nearby cities, which have also approved restrictions in recent days or are currently working to approve restrictions. In St. George, fireworks will be allowed at 16 parks throughout the city for holidays, and anyone with questions can visit the city’s website or call the fire station at 435-627-4150.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News that the fire department normally receives calls on the holidays about fireworks near the airport and on Cottonwood Road north of Littleton. There have been several fires over the years in those areas, he said, and people can be cited and fined for damages and suppression costs if fireworks use leads to a fire.

Stoker asked that those who choose to light fireworks in city parks respect others’ space and clean up after themselves. He also asked residents to make sure to soak their trash cans and fireworks after use, store trash cans away from houses, sweep up any debris, keep a 5-gallon bucket of water nearby and follow the instructions on the fireworks’ package.

In Cedar City, City Council and the Iron County School Board are expected to approve fireworks restrictions by the end of the month, Fire Chief Mike Phillips told St. George News. The city will leave dumpsters at designated fireworks sites for people to dispose of their used fireworks, and a map of restricted areas will be posted online and at city fireworks stands.

Hurricane City Council approved fireworks restrictions last week, and Ivins limited fireworks use to two parks during holidays.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.