Mayoral, council candidates aplenty for Washington County’s municipal races this year

A mail-in ballot gets turned in at the dropbox at the Washington County Administration Building, St. George, Utah, November, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Over 100 people are running for municipal offices across Washington County this election cycle.

Each of Washington County’s municipalities announced its respective candidates Tuesday, the day after Monday’s official filing deadline.

While a handful of races are uncontested, many see a healthy smattering of candidates. St. George leads the pack of those seeking a city council seat with 13 people having filed to run. And while some towns, like Santa Clara and Enterprise, have mayors running for reelection unchallenged, other cities are seeing three potential candidates, or in the case of St. George and Springdale, four prospective candidates for mayor.

These numbers will be narrowed down to two candidates per mayoral race and two candidates per open council seat will applicable in the Aug. 10 primary election.

The elections are nonpartisan in nature for both the primary and general election set for Nov. 2.

Following are the official candidate listings for each of Washington County’s municipalities:

Apple Valley Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Dina Mason Walters

Walter E. Josey

Frank L. Lindhart

Apple Valley Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Kevin Lee Sair – Incumbent

Marty Lisonbee – Incumbent

Debbie Kopp

Robin L. Whitmore

Anne S. Beddo

Margaret Ososki

Richard Ososki

Apple Valley Town Council (one 2-year seat)

Barratt Nielson

Marshal Andy McGinnis

Enterprise Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Brandon Guy Humphries – Incumbent

Enterprise City Council (two 4-year seats)

Jared Moody – Incumbent

Ronald A. Lehm – Incumbent

Kellee A. Durbin

Hildale Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Donia M. Jessop – Incumbent

Jim Barlow

Hildale City Council (two 4-year seats)

Jared Nicol – Incumbent

Brigham Holm

Derick Holm

Terrill Musser

Hurricane Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Nanette Billings

Kevin Tervort

Hurricane City Council (two 4-year seats)

Darin D. Larson – Incumbent

Travis R. Christiansen

V. Douglas Heideman

Brian Hawkins

David M. Hirschi

Kevin D. Thomas

Ivins Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Chris Hart – Incumbent

Andy Appel

Ivins City Council (two 4-years seats)

Derek Larsen – Incumbent

Cheyne McDonald – Incumbent

Paul Bryson

Suzy Appel

Stephanie Webb

Mike Scott

Lance Anderson

LaVerkin Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Kelly B. Wilson

LaVerkin Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Patricia Wise – Incumbent

Ray Justice – Incumbent

Brian Stewart

Aaron “Burr” Rasmussen

Richard M. Hirschi

Blair Gubler

Leeds Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Alan Roberts

Bill Hoster

Kenneth J. Hadley

Leeds Town Council (two 4-year terms)

Dannielle Stirling – Incumbent

Cody Johnson

Ron Cundick

New Harmony Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Lowell D. Prince – Incumbent

New Harmony Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Scott Pace

Nathan Ronald Ellis – incumbent

Travis Batty – Incumbent

Rockville Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Pam Leach – Incumbent

A. Jacob Andersen

Rockville Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Dave Firmage – Incumbent

Jeff Ballard – Incumbent

Jan Michael Fasselin

Santa Clara Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Rick T. Rosenbery – Incumbent

Santa Clara City Council (two 4-year seats)

Ben Shakespeare – Incumbent

Jimi Kestin

Woodrow R. Wagner III

Christa Hinton

Springdale Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Barbara Bruno

Mark Chambers

Adam Hyatt

Melanie A. Madsen

Springdale Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Randy Aton – Incumbent

Jack Burns

Trish Rioux

St. George Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Michelle Randal – Incumbent

Jimmie Hughes

Woody Woodbury

Brett Tolly

St. George City Council (two 4-year seats)

Bryan S. Smethurst – Incumbent

Vardell H. Curtis – Incumbent

M. Rick Erickson

Ronald Woodbury

Bryce Warning

Kent L. Winder

Tori Bush

Katheryne Novick

Greg Aldred

Carolyn McDonald

Matt Heaton

Natalie Larsen

Michelle Tanner

Toquerville Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Keen Ellsworth

Toquerville Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Justin Sip – Incumbent

Gary Chaves – Incumbent

David Pope

B. Kent Havens

Corey D. Turner

Washington City Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Kenneth Neilson – Incumbent

Kress Staheli

Doug Ward

Washington City Council (two 4-year seats)

Roger Bundy – Incumbent

Damon Sargent

Kimberly Casperson

Brandon L. Hart

Bret Henderson

Bryan Larsen

Marisa Thayn

Ed Tracey

Virgin Town Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Matt Spendlove – Incumbent

Jean “GiGi” Krause

Chris Holm

Virgin Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Kevin Stout – Incumbent

Mistie Baird

Lori Rose

Paul Luwe

