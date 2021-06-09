Mayoral, council candidates aplenty for Washington County’s municipal races this year

Written by Mori Kessler
June 9, 2021
ST. GEORGE — Over 100 people are running for municipal offices across Washington County this election cycle.

Each of Washington County’s municipalities announced its respective candidates Tuesday, the day after Monday’s official filing deadline.

While a handful of races are uncontested, many see a healthy smattering of candidates. St. George leads the pack of those seeking a city council seat with 13 people having filed to run. And while some towns, like Santa Clara and Enterprise, have mayors running for reelection unchallenged, other cities are seeing three potential candidates, or in the case of St. George and Springdale, four prospective candidates for mayor.

These numbers will be narrowed down to two candidates per mayoral race and two candidates per open council seat will applicable in the Aug. 10 primary election.

The elections are nonpartisan in nature for both the primary and general election set for Nov. 2.

Following are the official candidate listings for each of Washington County’s municipalities:

Apple Valley Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Dina Mason Walters
  • Walter E. Josey
  • Frank L. Lindhart

Apple Valley Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Kevin Lee Sair – Incumbent
  • Marty Lisonbee – Incumbent
  • Debbie Kopp
  • Robin L. Whitmore
  • Anne S. Beddo
  • Margaret Ososki
  • Richard Ososki

Apple Valley Town Council (one 2-year seat)

  • Barratt Nielson
  • Marshal Andy McGinnis

Enterprise Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Brandon Guy Humphries – Incumbent

Enterprise City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Jared Moody – Incumbent
  • Ronald A. Lehm – Incumbent
  • Kellee A. Durbin

Hildale Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Donia M. Jessop – Incumbent
  • Jim Barlow

Hildale City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Jared Nicol – Incumbent
  • Brigham Holm
  • Derick Holm
  • Terrill Musser

Hurricane Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Nanette Billings
  • Kevin Tervort

Hurricane City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Darin D. Larson – Incumbent
  • Travis R. Christiansen
  • V. Douglas Heideman
  • Brian Hawkins
  • David M. Hirschi
  • Kevin D. Thomas

Ivins Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Chris Hart – Incumbent
  • Andy Appel

Ivins City Council (two 4-years seats)

  • Derek Larsen – Incumbent
  • Cheyne McDonald – Incumbent
  • Paul Bryson
  • Suzy Appel
  • Stephanie Webb
  • Mike Scott
  • Lance Anderson

LaVerkin Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Kelly B. Wilson

LaVerkin Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Patricia Wise – Incumbent
  • Ray Justice – Incumbent
  • Brian Stewart
  • Aaron “Burr” Rasmussen
  • Richard M. Hirschi
  • Blair Gubler

Leeds Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Alan Roberts
  • Bill Hoster
  • Kenneth J. Hadley

Leeds Town Council (two 4-year terms)

  • Dannielle Stirling – Incumbent
  • Cody Johnson
  • Ron Cundick

New Harmony Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Lowell D. Prince – Incumbent

New Harmony Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Scott Pace
  • Nathan Ronald Ellis – incumbent
  • Travis Batty – Incumbent

Rockville Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Pam Leach – Incumbent
  • A. Jacob Andersen

Rockville Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Dave Firmage – Incumbent
  • Jeff Ballard – Incumbent
  • Jan Michael Fasselin

Santa Clara Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Rick T. Rosenbery – Incumbent

Santa Clara City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Ben Shakespeare – Incumbent
  • Jimi Kestin
  • Woodrow R. Wagner III
  • Christa Hinton

Springdale Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Barbara Bruno
  • Mark Chambers
  • Adam Hyatt
  • Melanie A. Madsen

Springdale Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Randy Aton – Incumbent
  • Jack Burns
  • Trish Rioux

St. George Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Michelle Randal – Incumbent
  • Jimmie Hughes
  • Woody Woodbury
  • Brett Tolly

St. George City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Bryan S. Smethurst – Incumbent
  • Vardell H. Curtis – Incumbent
  • M. Rick Erickson
  • Ronald Woodbury
  • Bryce Warning
  • Kent L. Winder
  • Tori Bush
  • Katheryne Novick
  • Greg Aldred
  • Carolyn McDonald
  • Matt Heaton
  • Natalie Larsen
  • Michelle Tanner

Toquerville Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Keen Ellsworth

Toquerville Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Justin Sip – Incumbent
  • Gary Chaves – Incumbent
  • David Pope
  • B. Kent Havens
  • Corey D. Turner

Washington City Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Kenneth Neilson – Incumbent
  • Kress Staheli
  • Doug Ward

Washington City Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Roger Bundy – Incumbent
  • Damon Sargent
  • Kimberly Casperson
  • Brandon L. Hart
  • Bret Henderson
  • Bryan Larsen
  • Marisa Thayn
  • Ed Tracey

Virgin Town Mayor (one 4-year seat)

  • Matt Spendlove – Incumbent
  • Jean “GiGi” Krause
  • Chris Holm

Virgin Town Council (two 4-year seats)

  • Kevin Stout – Incumbent
  • Mistie Baird
  • Lori Rose
  • Paul Luwe

