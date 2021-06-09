Candidates file for mayoral, council races in Iron County’s municipalities

File photo of election ballots about to be mailed in Iron County, Utah, October 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A total of 33 municipal candidates have filed for open seats in Iron County’s six incorporated cities and towns.

Each municipality announced its respective candidates on Tuesday, the day after Monday’s official filing deadline.

Among the Iron County candidates are three mayors who are running unopposed for re-election, namely Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut, Brian Head Mayor Clayton Calloway and Kanarraville Mayor Betty Gould.

Also seeking re-election is Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards, who is being challenged by Garth O. Green. Meanwhile, in Parowan, incumbent Mayor Preston Griffiths is being challenged by Vickie L. Hicks, while in nearby Paragonah, incumbent Mayor Todd Robinson is being challenged by Daniel K. Abbott.

Countywide, there are just two races that will require a primary: Cedar City Council has five candidates vying for two available council seats, while Parowan City has six candidates filed for two open seats. Both of those races will be narrowed down to the top four choices in the Aug. 10 primary.

As all of the municipal races are nonpartisan, party affiliations won’t matter in either the primary or in the general election on Nov. 2.

Following are the official candidate listings for each of Iron County’s municipalities:

Cedar City Mayor (one 4-year seat):

Maile Wilson-Edwards (incumbent)

Garth O. Green

Cedar City Council (two 4-year seats):

R. Scott Phillips (incumbent)

Carter Wilkey

Ronald Riddle

Mark Mumford

Derek Morton

Enoch Mayor (one 4-year seat):

Geoffrey L. Chesnut (incumbent)

Enoch City Council (two 4-year seats):

Robert E. Bromley

Katherine A. Ross (incumbent)

Richard A. Jensen

Leonard M. Correa

Parowan Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Vickie L. Hicks

Preston B. Griffiths (incumbent)

Parowan City Council (two 4-year seats)

Danny Eyre

Sharon Downey

David M. Harris

James M. Harris (incumbent)

Megan Gatlin

Rochell Topham

Brian Head Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Clayton Calloway (incumbent)

Brian Head Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Shaun Kelly (incumbent)

Dennis D. VanNostran

Marty Tidwell

Kanarraville Mayor (one 4-year seat)

Betty Gould (incumbent)

Kanarraville Town Council (two 4-year seats)

Brandon Jonsson (incumbent)

Tyler Allred

Paragonah Mayor (one 4-year seat):

Daniel K. Abbott

R. Todd Robinson (incumbent)

Paragonah Town Council (two 4-year seats):

Travis J. Isaacson

Roger Jacobson

Tom Milk

Jessica (Jessie) Stewart

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.