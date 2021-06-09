Nov. 23, 1941 – June 3, 2021

Charlene J. Rodgers, 79, died peacefully in her home surrounded by three of her daughters on June 3, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born Nov. 23, 1941 in Washington, District of Columbia, to Samuel Lyle Johnson and Dorothy Whipp Wall.

Charlene lived in Virginia and later relocated to Arizona and then to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she pursued an education at Brigham Young University. She served and performed with the Program Bureau at Brigham Young University. Charlene received a master’s degree in education. Charlene was an elementary school educator for many years.

Charlene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two missions in Nauvoo, Illinois, and one mission in the Washington DC Temple. Charlene went on to serve as an ordinance worker in the St. George, Utah, Temple for many years. Charlene had a deep love for the Savior Jesus Christ and lived her life with the fullness of the Gospel.

She is survived by her children: Jeanette Mullen of American Fork, Utah, Jennifer (Steve) Vawdrey of American Fork, Utah, Julene (Charley) Dewsnup of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Liz (Pride) Smith of Enterprise, Utah; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Van (Marylou) Johnson of Sandy, Utah; and sisters, Karma Johnson of Arizona and Colleen (Greg) Geach of California. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, both of St. George, Utah.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.