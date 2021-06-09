TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | June 11-13
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Advanced Techniques for Color and Style | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Makin’ Moss Poles | Admission: $10 | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 401 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Training | Admission: $99.99 | Location: Wingate by Wyndham St. George, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Indie Birth Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday and Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. | Foundations of Yoga | Admission: $58 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Allies Comedy | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Houston Contemporary Dance Company presents “Propel” | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 9-10 p.m. | Witty Titties | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9:30 p.m. | Outdoor Movie: “While You Were Sleeping” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Dance Festival Final Showcase | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 8:55-10:30 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Onward” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. | Sensory Saturday Exploration | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: ZionNoiz | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Rheda K & Krew | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Bucked Up Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Bucked Up, 2091 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Let’s Throw a Party Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Let’s Throw a Party, A Party Boutique, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. | Quail Creek Luau | Admission: $45-$60 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bikers Against Child Abuse Benefit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Blissful Evening Rooftop Yoga | Admission: $17 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Red Mountain Poker Run | Admission: $30 | Location: SpeedTech, 4160 S. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
