‘Expect excellence’: Best of Southern Utah winner Oral & Facial Surgery Institute puts patients first

Staff of the Oral & Facial Surgery Institute pose for a photo in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Oral & Facial Surgery Institute, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Cutting-edge treatments from the Oral & Facial Surgery Institute in St. George can help restore a person’s smile, confidence and oral health. For some patients, the results are truly life-changing.

The Oral & Facial Surgery Institute delivers a service-driven, patient-centric experience from the very first phone call. Practice manager Darian Kroff said patients will always be greeted with a smile by knowledgeable staff who are prepared to answer any questions they may have.

“Patients know when they’re valued,” she added. “People often say they’ve never visited a practice where everybody is so pleasant.”

A winner in multiple categories – doctor, oral surgeon and medical facility – in the Best of Southern Utah competition for the third consecutive year, the practice operates with the motto: “Expect excellence.” And Kroff promises that’s exactly what you’ll get. Recognizing that every patient’s time is valuable, the team takes pride in being highly efficient.

The Oral & Facial Surgery Institute was founded 13 years ago by Dr. Shawn Davis, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The practice offers wisdom tooth removal and various options for dental implants. Kroff said many patients benefit from their “teeth in a day” procedure, which replaces traditional dentures with secure implants that are only removed for cleaning twice yearly and don’t require adhesive.

Additionally, Davis performs reconstructive surgery for patients with traumatic facial injuries using the most technologically advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment available. He also addresses oral pathology and temporomandibular joint syndrome, a painful disorder of the jaw muscles and nerves. The practice offers a variety of comfort options including local anesthesia, laughing gas and IV sedation.

The Oral & Facial Surgery Institute strives to provide exemplary patient care. Over the years, the practice has grown to include a support staff of 15, including three team members who have been with Davis since the very beginning. They opened a new state-of-the-art facility on Riverside Drive in late 2018.

Davis graduated from Brigham Young University and attended dental school at the Temple University College of Dentistry while also obtaining a Master of Business Administration. He completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma, where he was chosen to serve as chief resident in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery during his final year.

Kroff said Davis goes above and beyond in his commitment to continuing education in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the benefit of his patients. He maintains membership in multiple scholarly organizations and serves as the team surgeon for facial trauma in the sports medicine department at Dixie State University. Additionally, every surgical assistant at the institute has completed advanced training, including the Dental Anesthesia Assistant National Certification Examination.

Davis and his team are grateful to be able to live and work in Southern Utah, helping patients achieve a better quality of life through innovative dental solutions. Their commitment to excellence is reflected by the gold ribbons they have earned in the Best of Southern Utah.

“We’re just completely humbled and honored to be voted for three years in a row,” Kroff said. “When we found out we won again, we were just amazed.”

Kroff said many patients visit the practice with a referral from a general dentist. By the time they come in for a consultation, they’ve been suffering from a toothache, jaw pain or other dental issues and are more than ready to get the procedure over with.

“The most rewarding part of our work is meeting somebody on their worst day and helping them leave with a smile.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Oral & Facial Surgery Institute | Address: 1098 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-220-2095 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.