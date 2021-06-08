Viriginia J. Solee Mikesell Wonnacott, 97, passed away June 2, 2021, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 11, 1924, to Albert James and Addie Virginia Barnes Mullin in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In 1942, Virginia graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul, Minnesota. She worked in sales at Montgomery Wards and Beehive Clothing Center in Maryland. She married Harvey Solee. They had four children, Denis (Charlotte) Solee, Samantha (David) Laffie, Carol (Larry) Broome and Thomas Solee (deceased).

In 2006, Virginia married Leonard Eli Mikesell. She “gained” eight children, 21 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She married Charles William “Bill” Wonnacott on Oct. 11, 2013. Her family now grew to include his eight children, 58 grandchildren, 139 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, William Mullin, Harold Mullin, James Mullin, Charlotte Brady and Ellen Johonson.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Solee; nephews: James (Becky) Mullin and Jim (Vonnie) Mullin; and nieces: Lea (Chuck) Lindorfer, Kathy (Dick) Holt and Patricia Capistrant.

Virginia enjoyed making ceramics, writing poetry and watching old musicals. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. One of her fondest memories was singing in the Mormon Choir of Washington, DC. She loved people and loved life.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George, Utah, where a visitation will be held, prior to the service, from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.