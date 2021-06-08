Renaissance Slab Yard is St. George’s one-stop destination for quality stone and service

Countertops, backsplash and fireplace recently completed by Renaissance Slab Yard, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Renaissance Slab Yard, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Providing stunning craftsmanship and exotic stone to the St. George area since 2003, Renaissance Slab Yard is the place to go for countertop and stone fabrication projects.

Renaissance is a unique stone supplier and fabricator in town where customers can choose from a finely curated collection of natural stone and choose to work directly with an in-house fabrication and installation team, creating a streamlined process for St. George homeowners.

Friendly faces and a warm, inviting aura greet visitors upon arrival. Placing natural stone in one’s home can be an exciting adventure, but it can also be a daunting one. There are so many different aspects to consider before choosing the perfect material for one area of the home, including the level of traffic in the area, the purpose of the space and the stone performance characteristics that the homeowner is wanting – not to mention the more aesthetic aspects such as stone color, movement and finish preferences.

This is why the helpful staff of Renaissance is there to offer their adept knowledge to the customer in order to guide them through the whole selection process. Natural stone can last a lifetime, so it’s important to them that the absolute best fit for each customer is found.

Best quality material and service

Renaissance imports top-quality natural stone products to ensure that they offer customers the finest material for their homes. From granite and marble to exotic materials such as soapstone, quartzite and onyx, Renaissance has a wide variety of natural stone for homeowners, designers and builders. The bulk of their inventory makes a long journey by land and sea from Italy and Brazil straight to their indoor showroom here in St. George.

Owner Rod Carlsen emphasized this unique aspect of the business.

“A homeowner’s natural stone countertops could very well be the most unique item in their home,” Carlsen said, illustrating a wonderful sentiment that the heart of the home is brought together by a statement piece expertly crafted by Earth and the hands of the Renaissance fabrication team.

State-of-the-art technology and Old World artistry

Renaissance prides themselves in their ability to create high-quality stone work with precision and care, as if each house they work in is their own. Their highly trained stone craftsmen combine the skill and dedication of Old World artistry with the industry’s state-of-the-art, computer-aided cutting and shaping machines, which allows them to create stonework that is exquisitely crafted. This intricate fabrication process is truly what makes their work stand out.

Whether customers are looking to remodel or build new, there’s no doubt that they will find what they’re looking for.

“Use our fabricator or yours,” Carlsen said, adding that although Renaissance does amazing fabrication work, they are expanding on the stone supply end of their business – a smart move considering the heightened material demand that the construction market is facing due to the large increase of new builds in the area.

18 years of experience and a vast portfolio

All of the above aspects combined have allowed Renaissance Slab Yard to thrive and ultimately be able to continually appear in St. George’s Parade of Homes since as early as 2004. Averaging around seven or eight parade homes a year, Renaissance has a vast portfolio of about 136 parade homes in their repertoire, not to mention the rest of projects that they complete outside of parade season.

Every year offers new challenges and exciting projects as the luxury home market continues to evolve and expand in the area, keeping the Renaissance team on their toes and their skill sets sharpened. For the members of the crew who have been with the company long-term – 16 years, in fact – every new job offers them an exciting challenge to be able to bring a customer’s vision to life while maintaining Renaissance’s set of quality standards, ringing true to their motto: “We’re only as good as our last job.”

Visit today

Renaissance’s doors are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come on down and take a stroll through their air-conditioned showroom located just two blocks south of Costco at 525 N. 3050 East, Suite 4, in St. George. No appointment necessary.

Upon the first visit, you will feel the Renaissance spirit and are bound to notice the quality of their fine selection of natural stone as well as their customer service.

Resources

Renaissance Slab Yard | Address: 525 N. 3050 East, Suite #4, St. George | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-628-9671 | Website.

