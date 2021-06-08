Larry Dale Thornton

Written by Obituaries
June 8, 2021

Jan. 11, 1939 – June 2, 2021

Larry Dale Thornton, 82, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021. He was born Jan. 11, 1939. He was a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School class of 1957. Larry was from Lindon, Utah, where he met and married the love of his life, Gerladine Milano.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. He served as an Elders Quorum President and loved being a Scout leader.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gerrie; daughters: Kelli LaDig, Lori Taylor, Julie Greves, Shelli Thornton and Lyndie Thornton Driggs; 23 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Hurricane 24th Ward Chapel, 272 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery, 225 East 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9222. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!