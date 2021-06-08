Jan. 11, 1939 – June 2, 2021

Larry Dale Thornton, 82, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021. He was born Jan. 11, 1939. He was a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School class of 1957. Larry was from Lindon, Utah, where he met and married the love of his life, Gerladine Milano.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. He served as an Elders Quorum President and loved being a Scout leader.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gerrie; daughters: Kelli LaDig, Lori Taylor, Julie Greves, Shelli Thornton and Lyndie Thornton Driggs; 23 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Hurricane 24th Ward Chapel, 272 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery, 225 East 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9222. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.