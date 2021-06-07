Oct. 14, 1921 – June 4, 2021

Announcing the passing of Rayo Spencer Johnson on June 4, 2021, at his home in Hildale, Utah.

Born Oct. 14, 1921, in Fredonia, Arizona, to Warren Elmer Johnson and Viola Spencer. Elmer was a brother of LeRoy S. Honson, both of them, being children from Lee’s Ferry, Arizona. When Spencer was around ten years old, his father settled in Short Creek where they both lived for the rest of their lives. As a young man, Spencer married Lois Black and then later married Delone Stokes. Delone passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, but he is survived by his wife Lois, and many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. a family visitation will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary. In keeping with Grandpa Spencer’s wishes, everyone is free to attend.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. at the Community Center in Colorado City with a viewing prior to service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Isaac Carling Memoria; Park following the service.

A special thank you to the Board of Directors of Colorado City Community Center.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Rayo’s guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.