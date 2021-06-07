Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

June 7, 2021
This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park. | Stock image, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 5-6.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

UPDATED: Utah wildfire burns closer to homes after hundreds evacuated

An aerial view of the fire burning through timber and grass on Cedar Mountain, Mammoth Creek Village, Utah, June 5, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service/Dixie National Forest, St. George News

CEDAR CITY (AP) — A wildfire burning in Southern Utah has triggered the evacuation of almost 300 homes and burned within a mile of some structures as strong winds threatened to fan the uncontrolled blaze, officials said Sunday.

26-year-old woman dead after Zion fall

This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park | Stock image, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Mystery Canyon on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release issued by park rangers.

SWAT officers find man suspected in string of crimes hiding on roof of home in Hurricane

File photo for illustrative purposes of tactical officers with Washington County Metro SWAT during standoff in Washington City, Utah, March 16, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The primary suspect in a string of active theft investigations across Washington County was arrested after SWAT officers found him hiding on the roof of a Hurricane residence early Tuesday morning.

From St. George to the big stage: Miss Southern Utah vies to become Miss Utah 

Miss Southern Utah Hillary Beecher poses at Panorama Elementary School in St. George, Utah, June 5, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George native and reigning Miss Southern Utah Hillary Beecher will take the stage in Provo next Tuesday alongside 48 other candidates to compete for the title of Miss Utah.

Fatal tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park shows safety shortcomings

This 2019 file photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shows a tour bus that crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah on Sept. 20, 2019. The tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting | Associated Press file photo courtesy of Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019 that killed four Chinese tourists highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows, U.S. investigators said Thursday.

