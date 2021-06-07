Gail Bodenhamer

June 6, 2021

Gail was born in 1940 in Birmingham, Alabama, to Cody and Ruby Brannon. She was married twice to the love of her life Bob “Bodie” Bodenhamer. Gail accomplished much in her lifetime – working two jobs and going back to school later in life she earned her bachelor’s degree going on to be a Labor Relations manager in the California Prison system where she retired.

After retirement she and Bodie moved to Hurricane, Utah, into her dream home with room for their horses, dogs, cats and chickens. It was this home that she was able to spend her final days. Gail loved to travel and went on many adventures. Her favorite place was Kauai in Hawaii.

Gail is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Bodenhamer, Hurricane, Utah; daughter, Cheryl (Edward) Berry, LaVerkin, Utah; son, Randy (Jeannine) Bodenhamer, Grass Valley, California; granddaughters, Ashley (Cody) Albright, Corpus Christi, Texas, Jessica (Michael) Bradshaw, Panguitch, Utah; great-grandson, Trevyn Bradshaw and great-granddaughter Kashmier Albright.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents and sister

We would like to thank the excellent staff at St George Regional Hospital – third floor west and fourth floor west and IHC hospice team for the excellent care of our loved one.

At Gail’s request there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Intermountain Foundation for Homecare & Hospice (IntermountainHomecare.org) or the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).