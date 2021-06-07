‘Buy when you’re ready’: Stephen Wade Auto Center offers Southern Utah’s largest used car selection

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re looking to buy a quality pre-owned vehicle, competitive prices and thorough inspections are just two of the many reasons “You’ve got it made at Stephen Wade.”

With an inventory of more than 800 vehicles on the lot at any given time, the Stephen Wade family of dealerships is the community’s one-stop destination to buy used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs at attractive prices. In fact, marketing director Herb Anderson said most are priced so well they only stay on the lot for a week or two.

Not every used car is ready to make the Stephen Wade team, however. Vehicles must pass a rigorous 101-point inspection to ensure they qualify to carry the dealership’s name before becoming available to potential buyers.

“We want to make sure our cars stand tall,” Anderson said. “We stand behind the cars we sell.”

For added peace of mind, Stephen Wade Auto Center also offers protection and warranty packages to help keep vehicles in top condition.

Along with sales, Stephen Wade Auto Center provides comprehensive service. Each of their seven service centers is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assist in repairs, oil changes, tire rotations, brake replacements and much more.

Whether a car needs routine maintenance or major repairs, the factory-trained mechanics ensure the job is performed efficiently and correctly the first time – and with genuine parts. Technicians are up-to-date on the latest service bulletins, recalls, parts changes, warranty issues and service procedures. Customers can simply leave their vehicle for service and take a complimentary shuttle home, to work or wherever they need to go within the St. George area.

If you’re looking to hit the road this summer in a new set of wheels, Anderson said now is the perfect time to upgrade and get top dollar for your trade-in.

Everyone at Stephen Wade Auto Center takes pride in offering a convenient, flexible and no-pressure sales experience. Choose to shop online and finish the paperwork at the dealership, do it all in person or browse and buy entirely from the comfort of home.

“We make it really easy for the customer to make their purchase,” Anderson said. “Come in and look around, then buy when you’re ready.”

Anderson said Stephen Wade Auto Center team members go above and beyond to serve their customers in the community. When you visit any of their St. George dealerships, you become part of the Stephen Wade family.

Recently, Stephen Wade Auto Center was recognized as the community’s preferred new car dealership and oil and lube service provider, winning gold in the Best of Southern Utah competition. The group also took home silver ribbons in the used car dealership, auto service center and tire store categories.

Offering the largest selection of new and used vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 28 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their vehicle needs.

Stephen Wade Auto Center also helps the local community by investing in youth sports, art and science programs, school athletic teams, local school clubs and other organizations through the Kick4Cash and Shoot4Cash programs. They sponsor sporting events, concerts, festivals, medical programs and nonprofit initiatives, including Washington County School District Foundation classroom grants.

“When people purchase their vehicle here, they help us continue to participate and do things locally,” Anderson said. “The more people buy from us, the more it allows us to give back.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Stephen Wade Auto Center | Address: 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-7605 | Website.

