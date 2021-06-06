Search and rescue operation leads to closures in Zion

This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park. | Stock image, St. George News.
ST. GEORGE — Various areas within Zion National Park have been closed due to an ongoing search and rescue operation, Zion officials said via Twitter Sunday morning.
The areas that are closed include the Temple of Sinawava shuttle stop, access to Riverside Walk and The Narrows. Shortly after the original post, officials added Mystery and Orderville Canyons to the list.
It’s unclear who has gone missing, or when the person in question went missing. Zion National Park officials did not respond to requests for comment. This is a developing story.
